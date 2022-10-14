Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Gap Up to $54.60

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $54.60, but opened at $56.19. Five9 shares last traded at $53.89, with a volume of 12,255 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Five9 from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.93 and a beta of 0.75.

Insider Transactions at Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.08 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.15%. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,639.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $196,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,574.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 2,161 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $195,462.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,639.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,170. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Five9 by 1,247.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Five9 by 1,142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Five9 in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Five9 by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.