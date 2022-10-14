Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $120.72

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.72, but opened at $125.22. Moderna shares last traded at $135.79, with a volume of 170,507 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.
Moderna Trading Up 3.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.
Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna
In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.
Moderna Company Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Moderna (MRNA)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.