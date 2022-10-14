Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Gap Up to $120.72

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $120.72, but opened at $125.22. Moderna shares last traded at $135.79, with a volume of 170,507 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus reduced their target price on Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $199.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.83.

Moderna Trading Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.50 by $0.74. Moderna had a net margin of 61.12% and a return on equity of 94.76%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total transaction of $1,224,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,387,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,194,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.11, for a total transaction of $6,724,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,802,242.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 583,048 shares of company stock valued at $87,001,182. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,462 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,144 shares in the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,416 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

