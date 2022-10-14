Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.67. Innoviz Technologies shares last traded at $4.50, with a volume of 2,260 shares.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $643.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71 and a beta of -0.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVZ. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innoviz Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.
