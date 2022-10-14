Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 2,365 Shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,938,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 36,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PNM Resources by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,783,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,706,000 after buying an additional 1,295,002 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $46.27 on Friday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

PNM Resources ( NYSE:PNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $499.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.36 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 8.29%. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PNM Resources from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

PNM Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.