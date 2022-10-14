Strs Ohio Purchases 700 Shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 477,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,784,000 after buying an additional 82,395 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 423,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,492,000 after buying an additional 235,031 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Moelis & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wolfe Research cut Moelis & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

Moelis & Company Stock Up 4.9 %

NYSE:MC opened at $38.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.12 and a 52 week high of $77.49.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $242.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.79 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 76.91% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moelis & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 51.39%.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Further Reading

