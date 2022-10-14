Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,180,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,885 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 934,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $43.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.44 and its 200-day moving average is $43.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.