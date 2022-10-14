18,000 Shares in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.
Formula One Group Stock Down 0.1 %
FWONK stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.
Insider Activity
In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.
Formula One Group Company Profile
Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
