18,000 Shares in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 43,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $743,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 17.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,858,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter valued at $4,237,000. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $60.14 on Friday. Formula One Group has a twelve month low of $53.48 and a twelve month high of $71.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.12 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.66.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,940. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $60,846 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.20.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

