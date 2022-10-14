Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.18 Million Stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in ChampionX during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ChampionX by 5.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 377,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,538 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ChampionX by 32.2% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,704,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 415,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in ChampionX by 421.2% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 264,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 214,151 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChampionX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHX. Benchmark began coverage on ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ChampionX from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

ChampionX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.52. ChampionX Co. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $28.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average is $21.67.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $932.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.30 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ChampionX Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ChampionX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.98%.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.