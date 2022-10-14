Strs Ohio Has $1.14 Million Stock Position in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 202.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

ABCB opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $44.39. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $275.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.73 million. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 31.45%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is 12.45%.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

