Strs Ohio Grows Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 0.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Forward Air by 4.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Forward Air by 3.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Forward Air by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Forward Air by 3.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FWRD. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Forward Air from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.83.

Forward Air Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air Co. has a 12 month low of $84.04 and a 12 month high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.72 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

Forward Air Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

