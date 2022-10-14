Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,646 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on MasTec from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MasTec from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on MasTec to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on MasTec from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MasTec currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.20.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $70.16 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. MasTec had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. MasTec’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

