NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stake Boosted by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.13% of NETSTREIT worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 108.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,174,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,426,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $44,870,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter worth $44,091,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 196.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,074,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 2,644,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,548,000 after purchasing an additional 868,869 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on NETSTREIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NETSTREIT Price Performance

NETSTREIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NTST opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $906.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. NETSTREIT Corp. has a one year low of $17.07 and a one year high of $25.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 400.02%.

NETSTREIT Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

