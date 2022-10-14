Spire Wealth Management Has $120,000 Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,701 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after buying an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,164,000 after buying an additional 132,810 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after buying an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:BSJN opened at $22.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $22.73 and a twelve month high of $25.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.