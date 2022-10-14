Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance
Shares of THC stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $92.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 1,016,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,690,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Domino’s Pizza Rises To The Occasion In Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.