Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on THC. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Shares of THC stock opened at $54.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.37. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $92.65.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,940,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,810,000 after buying an additional 1,625,431 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,433,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,326,000 after buying an additional 1,016,357 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 730.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,097,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,310,000 after buying an additional 964,957 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,690,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 843,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after purchasing an additional 538,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

