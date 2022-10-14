Teekay (NYSE:TK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TK opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $153.81 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teekay by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $595,000. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teekay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Teekay by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,090 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.29% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.

