Teekay (NYSE:TK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Teekay Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE TK opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. Teekay has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $3.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30.
Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Teekay had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $153.81 million during the quarter.
Teekay Company Profile
Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company provides a full suite of ship-to-ship transfer services in the oil, gas, and dry bulk industries; lightering and lightering support; and operational and maintenance marine, as well as offshore production services.
