Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance
Shares of TR opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.