Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Tootsie Roll Industries Stock Performance

Shares of TR opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.49. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 1 year low of $31.05 and a 1 year high of $39.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.61.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.08 million for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $795,000. Summit Global Investments increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 6.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 36,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 86.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 20.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

