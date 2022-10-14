Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.

TPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Tutor Perini stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.

Tutor Perini ( NYSE:TPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($1.62). Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $861.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that Tutor Perini will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

