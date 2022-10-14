Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock.
TPC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Tutor Perini to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. TheStreet downgraded Tutor Perini from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.
Tutor Perini Trading Up 3.5 %
Tutor Perini stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. Tutor Perini has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 152.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 16,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.38% of the company’s stock.
About Tutor Perini
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure, construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tutor Perini (TPC)
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
- Will MGM Resorts Rise to the Top of the Casino Food Chain?
- Does Short Selling In AMC Mean The Stock Is A Horror Movie?
- The Rally in Walgreen’s Boots Alliance May be Short Lived
- Constellation Brands Stock May Offer Safety in the Market Storm
Receive News & Ratings for Tutor Perini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tutor Perini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.