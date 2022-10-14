Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an underperform rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.29.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Up 3.8 %

Triumph Group stock opened at $8.53 on Tuesday. Triumph Group has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triumph Group

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $349.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.00 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Triumph Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $520,000. tru Independence LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 241,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 88.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.