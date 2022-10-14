Morgan Stanley Cuts ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Price Target to €13.70

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from €14.20 ($14.49) to €13.70 ($13.98) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €16.70 ($17.04) to €16.00 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.20 ($11.43) to €11.10 ($11.33) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($11.63) to €10.40 ($10.61) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €12.50 ($12.76) to €12.00 ($12.24) and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.60.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

ABN AMRO Bank Stock Up 5.2 %

OTCMKTS:AAVMY opened at $8.92 on Tuesday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1-year low of $8.47 and a 1-year high of $17.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average of $10.87.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services to retail, private, and business clients in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through three segments: Personal & Business Banking, Wealth Management, and Corporate Banking. The company provides savings and deposits products; labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.