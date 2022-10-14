Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) PT Lowered to C$102.00 at Scotiabank

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$112.50 to C$102.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$120.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC downgraded Cogeco Communications from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$108.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$113.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at $47.31 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.80. Cogeco Communications has a 1 year low of $47.31 and a 1 year high of $91.08.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

