A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Cut to “Hold” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

AMKBY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank raised A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Danske downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28,830.00.

Get A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S alerts:

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AMKBY opened at $9.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.23. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $19.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.70.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S ( OTCMKTS:AMKBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 60.69% and a net margin of 35.37%. The business had revenue of $21.65 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.