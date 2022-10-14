Scotiabank Trims Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

Ag Growth International Cuts Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

(Get Rating)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.