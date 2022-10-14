Scotiabank Trims Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZFGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Ag Growth International stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $34.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

