Scotiabank Trims Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Target Price to C$52.50

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$52.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AGGZF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Ag Growth International Stock Performance
Ag Growth International stock opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.35. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $34.95.
About Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.
