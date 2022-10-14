Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bombardier in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.32.
Bombardier Stock Up 3.1 %
Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.
Bombardier Company Profile
Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.
