Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Lowered to C$50.00 at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BDRBF. TD Securities dropped their price target on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Cowen raised Bombardier from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bombardier in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier from C$45.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Bombardier Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Bombardier stock opened at $21.19 on Tuesday. Bombardier has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bombardier

Bombardier Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bombardier stock. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bombardier Inc. ( OTCMKTS:BDRBF Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

