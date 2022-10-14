Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Raised to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOZTY opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. Boozt AB has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $20.62.

About Boozt AB (publ)

Boozt AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, sells fashion, apparel, shoes, , accessories, and beauty products online. It operates through three segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Other. The company operates Boozt.com, a multi-brand webstore with approximately 1000 brand partners for women, men, kids, sports and athleisure, beauty, and home products.

