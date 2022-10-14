adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) PT Lowered to €128.00 at Societe Generale

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Societe Generale from €192.00 ($195.92) to €128.00 ($130.61) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered adidas from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Cowen lowered adidas from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. DZ Bank lowered adidas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on adidas from €240.00 ($244.90) to €210.00 ($214.29) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY opened at $55.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. adidas has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $173.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. adidas had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Analysts expect that adidas will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of adidas by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of adidas by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of adidas during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in shares of adidas by 9,350.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

