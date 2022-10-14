The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) to Sell

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Icade (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDMGF. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Icade from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €41.00 ($41.84) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 26th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €81.50 ($83.16) to €68.50 ($69.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($71.43) to €65.00 ($66.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €74.00 ($75.51) to €50.00 ($51.02) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.96.

Icade Stock Performance

CDMGF stock opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.78. Icade has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $77.76.

Icade Company Profile

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

