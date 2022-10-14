Scotiabank Trims Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF) Target Price to C$4.00

Chorus Aviation (OTCMKTS:CHRRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th.

Chorus Aviation Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHRRF opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Chorus Aviation has a 52 week low of $1.68 and a 52 week high of $3.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.59.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

