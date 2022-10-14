Scotiabank Cuts Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target to C$25.00

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of Air Canada stock opened at $12.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $11.86 and a 12 month high of $22.36.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

