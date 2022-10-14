POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PNT. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Sunday, September 18th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, POINT Biopharma Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.78.

POINT Biopharma Global Trading Up 4.7 %

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $842.60 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 0.09. POINT Biopharma Global has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.06.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 124.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,506,000 after buying an additional 1,774,040 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,014,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,025,000 after buying an additional 341,545 shares in the last quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,312,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,431,000 after buying an additional 793,141 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 721.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,217,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,103,000 after buying an additional 1,947,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 981.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after buying an additional 1,869,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

