Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Price Target Raised to €4.10 at Credit Suisse Group

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Credit Suisse Group from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from €3.20 ($3.27) to €3.50 ($3.57) in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Banco Santander from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Banco Santander to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $3.93.

Banco Santander Stock Performance

NYSE:SAN opened at $2.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.09. Banco Santander has a one year low of $2.26 and a one year high of $4.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.0559 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%. This is a boost from Banco Santander’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Banco Santander by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,547 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco Santander by 87.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,413 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Banco Santander by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 202,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

