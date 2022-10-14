Barclays Cuts Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Price Target to €74.00

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from €78.00 ($79.59) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. HSBC raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.81.

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $46.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $91.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.64. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $44.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.91.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 6.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 23,838,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,286,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,804 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,687,033 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $521,743,000 after acquiring an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after buying an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 4,025,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $217,183,000 after buying an additional 292,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 564.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 2,394,732 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $143,828,000 after buying an additional 2,034,332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

