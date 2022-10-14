Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wedbush started coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $13.66.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.15 and a beta of 2.24. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 29.36%. Marqeta’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Marqeta by 536.1% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

