Credit Suisse Group Lowers Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Price Target to CHF 140

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 165 to CHF 140 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Straumann from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Straumann from CHF 205 to CHF 150 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.61.

Get Straumann alerts:

Straumann Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAUHY opened at $9.33 on Monday. Straumann has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average of $11.88.

Straumann Company Profile

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implants, instruments, CADCAM prosthetics, orthodontic aligners, biomaterials, and digital solutions for use in tooth correction, replacement, and restoration, as well as to prevent tooth loss.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.