Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Price Target to SEK 101

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from SEK 100 to SEK 101 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SVNLY has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to SEK 86 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 101 to SEK 104 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $102.75.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVNLY opened at $4.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVNLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 10.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Svenska Handelsbanken AB will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services.

