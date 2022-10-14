Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY) PT Lowered to GBX 890

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 890 ($10.75) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pennon Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,070 ($12.93) in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,020.00.

Pennon Group Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of PEGRY opened at $17.76 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.59. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $16.79 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

About Pennon Group

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

