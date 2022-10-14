Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target to $48.00

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Nuvei from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut Nuvei from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nuvei currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.87.

NASDAQ NVEI opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.41. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $24.73 and a 52 week high of $135.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.79.

Nuvei ( NASDAQ:NVEI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.79 million. Equities research analysts predict that Nuvei will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nuvei in the fourth quarter valued at $48,234,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,764,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Nuvei in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nuvei by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

