Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,331

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,225 ($14.80) to GBX 1,331 ($16.08) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Investec cut shares of Hiscox from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hiscox from GBX 895 ($10.81) to GBX 900 ($10.87) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hiscox has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,137.80.

Hiscox Price Performance

OTCMKTS:HCXLF opened at $10.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.30. Hiscox has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $13.23.

About Hiscox

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

