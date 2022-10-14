Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Repay from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of Repay from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Repay from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Repay alerts:

Repay Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPAY opened at $6.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.15 and a beta of 0.88. Repay has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $23.30.

Insider Activity at Repay

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.39 million. Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Peter J. Kight bought 56,956 shares of Repay stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $557,029.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,443,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,121,713.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Repay by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,379,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,981,000 after acquiring an additional 72,057 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,351,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,266,000 after acquiring an additional 114,669 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,934,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,117,000 after buying an additional 548,469 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,161,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,621,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Repay by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,925,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,747,000 after buying an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.