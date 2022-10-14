Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note issued on Sunday, October 9th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.68). The consensus estimate for Allogene Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.45) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.81) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.25) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.09. Allogene Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 124,571.27% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.53) EPS.

Allogene Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALLO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Allogene Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

ALLO opened at $10.98 on Wednesday. Allogene Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allogene Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 80.5% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 41.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 171.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,237 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

In other news, Director Owen N. Witte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 223,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,971.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL.

Featured Stories

