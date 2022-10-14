Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $102.07

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.07.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.
In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of OC opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.
Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.
Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.
