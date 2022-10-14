Brokerages Set Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) PT at $102.07

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.07.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $137.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $614,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 7,600 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total transaction of $614,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,817,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,641 shares of company stock worth $1,050,536. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Owens Corning

Owens Corning Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,070,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,456,000 after acquiring an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 35,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OC opened at $85.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.42 and a 200-day moving average of $86.21. Owens Corning has a one year low of $72.97 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.51. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 12.44%.

About Owens Corning

(Get Rating)

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.