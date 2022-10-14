A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $48.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,122,000 after acquiring an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

