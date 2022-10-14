StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ASGN (NYSE:ASGN)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.50.

ASGN stock opened at $94.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $131.89.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 55.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 26.8% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of ASGN by 13.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

