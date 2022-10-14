Analyzing Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC)

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Tripadvisor has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IAC has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of IAC shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Tripadvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of IAC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tripadvisor -2.53% -3.27% -1.07% IAC -21.49% -3.07% -2.05%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Tripadvisor and IAC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tripadvisor and IAC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tripadvisor 3 4 2 0 1.89 IAC 0 0 9 0 3.00

Tripadvisor presently has a consensus target price of $28.30, indicating a potential upside of 24.83%. IAC has a consensus target price of $130.00, indicating a potential upside of 179.09%. Given IAC’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IAC is more favorable than Tripadvisor.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tripadvisor and IAC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tripadvisor $902.00 million 3.51 -$148.00 million ($0.23) -98.57 IAC $3.70 billion 1.06 $597.55 million ($11.89) -3.92

IAC has higher revenue and earnings than Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IAC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IAC beats Tripadvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as bokun.io, cruisecritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, helloreco.com, holidaylettings.co.uk, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, seatguru.com, singleplatform.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com. In addition, the company provides information and services for consumers to research and book restaurants reservation in travel destinations; and vacation and short-term rental properties, including full home, condominiums, villas, beach properties, cabins, and cottages. As of December 31, 2020, it featured 1 billion reviews and opinions on 1 billion hotels and other accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines, and cruises. TripAdvisor, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

About IAC

(Get Rating)

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle. It also operates a digital marketplace that connects home service professionals with consumers for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, landscaping, maintenance, and enhancement services under the Angi Ads, Angi Leads, and Angi Services brands. In addition, the company operates websites that offer general search services and information, including Ask.com, a search site with a variety of fresh and contemporary content; Reference.com that offers content across select vertical categories; Consumersearch.com, which offers content designed to simplify the product research process; and Shopping.net, a vertical shopping search site that contains a mix of search services and/or content targeted to various user or segment demographics, as well as offers direct-to-consumer downloadable desktop applications. Further, it offers Care.com, an online destination for families to connect with caregivers for their children, aging parents, pets, and homes; develops and provides subscription mobile applications across the communication, language, weather, business, health, and lifestyle verticals; a technology driven staffing platform for flexible W-2 work under the Bluecrew name; a platform to connect healthcare professionals with job opportunities under the Vivian Health name; The Daily Beast, a website dedicated to news, commentary, culture, and entertainment that publishes original reporting and opinion; and production and producer services for feature films for sale and distribution through theatrical releases and video-on-demand services. The company was formerly known as IAC HOLDINGS, INC. IAC/InterActiveCorp is headquartered in New York, New York.

