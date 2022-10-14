American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

AXL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $7.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $11.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.12.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,309,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 804.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,835,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,819,000 after buying an additional 1,632,158 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,729,000 after buying an additional 715,970 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,282,775 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $110,834,000 after buying an additional 540,198 shares during the period. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

