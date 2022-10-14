American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMS opened at $2.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 0.84. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.08 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.03 million during the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.77%.

American Shared Hospital Services leases radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

