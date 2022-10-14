StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APLE opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.16. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1-year low of $13.79 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Hospitality REIT ( NYSE:APLE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 11.40%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.21 per share, with a total value of $81,050.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 493,093 shares in the company, valued at $7,993,037.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple Hospitality REIT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 309.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

