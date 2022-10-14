Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.
Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
About Avery Dennison
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
