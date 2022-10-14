Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison has a 1 year low of $151.62 and a 1 year high of $229.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total transaction of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the first quarter worth about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Further Reading

