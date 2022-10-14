Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Alpha Pro Tech Price Performance

Alpha Pro Tech stock opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.07 million, a PE ratio of 14.34 and a beta of -0.79. Alpha Pro Tech has a 12 month low of $3.76 and a 12 month high of $8.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.29.

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Alpha Pro Tech had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $17.37 million during the quarter.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.