American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.83.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock opened at $128.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Water Works has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $189.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Water Works will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in American Water Works by 259.0% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.