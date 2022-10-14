AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.80.

NYSE ATR opened at $94.56 on Wednesday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $135.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.64.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. The company had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.18 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total transaction of $560,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total value of $5,531,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,604 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $308,411,000 after acquiring an additional 95,033 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,312,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,635,000 after acquiring an additional 475,626 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,869,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,631,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,839,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in AptarGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,237,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,734,000 after purchasing an additional 78,395 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

